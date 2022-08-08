Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 454.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

VOX stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

