Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
VEU traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 23,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
