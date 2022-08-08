Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 23,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.