Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.1% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 474,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

