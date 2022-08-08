Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,138 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 184,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,976. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

