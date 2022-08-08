Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,307,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,998. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

