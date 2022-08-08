Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $90.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

