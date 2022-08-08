Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VB stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.35. 1,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

