Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Albion Financial Group UT’s Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.48. The stock had a trading volume of 184,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.73 and its 200 day moving average is $383.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

