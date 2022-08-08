Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,901. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.