Velas Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $96.03 million and $1.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002544 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,335,662,145 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

