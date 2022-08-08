Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Verasity has a market cap of $72.00 million and $16.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061901 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

