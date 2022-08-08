Veritone (VERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERI opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.03. Veritone has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 115.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth $43,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Veritone by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritone Company Profile

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

