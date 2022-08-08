Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.98 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

