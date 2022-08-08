Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.50. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 9,552 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EVTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Vertical Aerospace Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
