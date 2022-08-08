Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.50. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 9,552 shares trading hands.

EVTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $198,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

