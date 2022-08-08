VIG Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $786,998.40 and approximately $124.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,958,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

