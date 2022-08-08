Volta (VLTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Volta has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, analysts expect Volta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Volta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48. Volta has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Volta by 70.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after buying an additional 2,017,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Volta by 169.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 785,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the first quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Volta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $2.50 target price on Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Volta Company Profile

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

