Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.05 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $99.05 million and $3.01 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067376 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

