W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.74 billion.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $556.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.89. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $556.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $518.57.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

