W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-$28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.74 billion.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GWW opened at $556.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $556.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $518.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 30.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 97.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

