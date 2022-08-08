Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
WBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.73.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.