Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.73.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

