Warwick Tong Acquires 161,107 Shares of Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) Stock

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX – Get Rating) insider Warwick Tong acquired 161,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$15,949.59 ($11,232.11).

Amplia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 31.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

Amplia Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for oncology and chronic fibrosis in Australia. The company's product pipeline includes AMP945, an inhibitor of FAK, for pancreatic cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as other cancers and fibrotic diseases indications, that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and AMP886 for cancer and fibrotic disease indication.

