Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.61

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.61 and last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 2786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.83.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.05.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

