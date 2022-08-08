Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 14.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares were up 14.7% during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 20,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,139,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.