Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 14.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares were up 14.7% during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 20,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,139,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.
In other news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
