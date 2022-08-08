Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,047,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 139.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.55. 9,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

