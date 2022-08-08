Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,091 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,440,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 793,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,863,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,004 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 36,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,751. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

