Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF comprises 2.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 620,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,645. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67.

