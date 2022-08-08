Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $205,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 506,404 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.