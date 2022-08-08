Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,136,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,767.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 136,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,882 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 200,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.22. 102,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

