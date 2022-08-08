Wayfinding Financial LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.09. The company had a trading volume of 117,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071,482. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.11. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

