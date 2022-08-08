WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 7,583 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Insider Activity

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.