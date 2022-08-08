WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.
