WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,284 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $105.02 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

