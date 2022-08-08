WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 348 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,605,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $187.28 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day moving average of $250.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

