WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 523 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.44.

IQVIA stock opened at $234.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

