WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after buying an additional 505,059 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,608,000 after buying an additional 165,427 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

