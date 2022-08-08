WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.82 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

