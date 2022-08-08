WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,177,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

