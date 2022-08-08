WealthShield Partners LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $262.64 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

