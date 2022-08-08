WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $847,000 Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $439,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,375.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 772,284 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,760,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,996.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 462,180 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,263,116.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 over the last ninety days.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

