WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $180.94 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

