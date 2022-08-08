Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boot Barn (BOOT)

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $120.00.

7/28/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $140.00 to $90.00.

7/28/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $110.00.

7/15/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,461. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 25.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 86.4% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 208,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

