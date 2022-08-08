Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $21.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 125.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

IAS traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 37.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

