West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.8 %

WFG traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.16. 5,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.32 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

