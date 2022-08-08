Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Releases Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of WMC traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 158,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,322. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

