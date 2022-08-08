Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Releases Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 16.0 %
Shares of WMC traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 158,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,322. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.20.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.