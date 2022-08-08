Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.65 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 220,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,922. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,538,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $126,049,000 after buying an additional 124,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 940,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

