Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.65 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,922. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

