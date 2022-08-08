Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.23.
Western Union Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE WU opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.93.
Western Union Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Union (WU)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.