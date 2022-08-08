William Blair Lowers Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Vapotherm Price Performance

NYSE:VAPO opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vapotherm

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,100 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 45.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 793,504 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 29.4% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

