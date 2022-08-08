Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Sells $131,745.84 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $131,745.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.43. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,895. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Willis Lease Finance worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

