Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $43.33 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.33 million and approximately $32.18 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $15.84 or 0.00065558 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 259.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.81 or 0.02152004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014432 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,736,392 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

